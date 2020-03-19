The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation has announced five nonprofit organizations that will benefit from its 26th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction on Sept. 26.
Benefitting from this year’s auction will be:
• Quest Science Center. The nonprofit has been providing pop-up exhibits since last year for hands-on learning in local classrooms and at events throughout the Tri-Valley, and has plans to build a center in Stockmen’s Park in Livermore in the coming years.
• CALICO. Based in San Leandro, the Child Abuse Listening, Interviewing and Coordination Center works with law enforcement at the courts in Alameda County to provides a safe environment and trained professionals when children are interviewed in child-abuse and criminal investigations.
• Exceptional Needs Network. In conjunction with the Taylor Family Foundation, the Exceptional Needs Network, based in Livermore, provides overnight camping experiences at Camp Arroyo for children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. The program is also designed to provide a respite the for parents and other caregivers from the demands of caring for special-needs children.
• Reigns in Motion. Reins in Motion Foundation is a therapeutic riding program in Livermore that connects children with special needs as young as 2 ½ with horses to promote healing and growth in their daily lives. The nonprofit also offers Reins for Heroes, a program for local veteran.
• Livermore Shakespeare Foundation Education Program. The foundation’s “So Wise So Young” program offers interactive educational performances for second graders throughout the Tri-Valley. It also provides half-day high school workshops, 7th grade programs, and a 2-week summer camp at the Bothwell Arts Center.
Last year, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education raised nearly $500,000 at the annual wine auction. The two host foundations recently presented checks to 2019 beneficiaries, Agape Villages, which provides services for foster children; the Boys and Girls Club of Tracy for its summer program; Camp Phoenix, which combines academics and social-emotional learning with outdoor adventures for low-income East Bay middle school students; Livermore Shakespeare’s “So Wise So Young” program; and the Livermore Science and Society Center, now known as Quest.
This auction has raised more than $5 million over 25 years.