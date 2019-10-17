Three splash hit “Floating Pumpkin Patches” are returning to the Tri-Valley this fall.
Livermore
The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Pool Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Robert Livermore Aquatics Center, 4444 East Ave.
Participants choose a pumpkin floating in the pool patch, then design and carve it. The participation fee is $10 for residents or $15 for nonresidents, and participants must register online. There is no charge for parents or guardians not participating. All ages are welcome.
Visit larpd.org.
Pleasanton
Pleasanton’s Floating Pumpkin Patch makes its fifth return to the Dolores Bengtson Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event invites participants to swim into the “pumpkin patch” and pick out their own pumpkins.
Parents should be ready to get in with children who are not comfortable swimmers in three feet of water. Participants enjoy games, pumpkin decorating and recreational swim. Costumes are highly encouraged for all ages.
To ensure there are enough pumpkins, registration is required at www.pleasantonfun.com. Participants are $12, and spectators are $3.50. The aquatics center is located at 4455 Black Ave.
Dublin
Dublin is hosting its Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Wave, 4201 Central Parkway (Emerald Glen Park).
Participants aged 3 and older will float in to find the perfect pumpkin, followed by pumpkin decorating and swimming. For ages 3 years and older. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 23, to receive a pumpkin. Fees are $12 for residents, $15 for nonresidents, and $6 for entrance only.
Visit www.thedublinwave.com.