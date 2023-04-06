The Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore (UUCIL) is holding a one-day food drive this Easter Sunday to benefit the Tri Valley Haven Food Pantry. Canned and dry goods such as soup, beans, rice, vegetables and fruit can be dropped off at UUCIL, 1893 N. Vasco Road on Sunday, April 9 between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., or donations can be taken directly to the Food Pantry at 150 N. L St. Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
