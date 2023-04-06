Easter Egg Hunt Candy Spring Chicken Laurentiu Iordache Unsplash.jpg

The Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore (UUCIL) is holding a one-day food drive this Easter Sunday to benefit the Tri Valley Haven Food Pantry. Canned and dry goods such as soup, beans, rice, vegetables and fruit can be dropped off at UUCIL, 1893 N. Vasco Road on Sunday, April 9 between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., or donations can be taken directly to the Food Pantry at 150 N. L St. Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.