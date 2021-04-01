The Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry in the Mar Thomas Church of San Francisco in Livermore has expanded its hours for 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The food pantry is a member of the Alameda County Community Food Bank and distributes groceries and personal hygiene products to more than 4,000 Tri-Valley residents every month.
In addition to the expanded hours on Wednesday and Saturday, the pantry is open from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.
To receive food and other items, residents need to provide a picture ID. New members can fill out an application onsite. are asked to fill out an on-site application.
Tri-Valley Haven also provides free groceries in partnership with Open Heart Kitchen via a drive-thru at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.