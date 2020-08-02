Two seniors-to-be at Foothill High School in Pleasanton have organized a virtual career fair for Tuesday through Wednesday of this week.
Jiho Choi and Nisha Iyer reached out through the business-oriented social-media service LinkedIn to invite several professionals to talk about their careers and to answer questions.
The first group of presenters, from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 4, will be Tammy Ma, an experimental laser-plasma physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Fred Walovich, president of the Walovich Architects Group in Pleasanton, and Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and long snapper for the Seattle Seahawks.
The following night, the presenters will be Sreeja Nair, wireless infrastructure product manager at Qualcomm, Dr. Manisha Newaskar, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford Children's Health, and Megan Cassidy, crime and criminal justice reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.
The final night, Aug. 6, the sole presenter will be Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic figure skating champion and founder of the Always Dream Foundation, which focuses on early childhood literacy. The foundation also provides funding for after-school programs, computers and back-to-school clothes for underprivileged children, and summer camps for kids with disabilities.
Choi said she and Iyer decided to organize a career fair, separate from those offered by local school districts, to recruit presenters from a student perspective.
The Tri-Valley Career Fair will be hosted through the Zoom, a free online meeting service.
To participate on Tuesday, the Zoom link is bit.ly/INDY_CareerFair-Zoom1 (Meeting ID: 743 4451 2152; Password: 0ZD7yS)
The Zoom link for Wednesday is bit.ly/INDY_CareerFair-Zoom2 (Meeting ID: 764 3287 9001; Password: 9KBYZq)
The Zoom link for Thursday is bit.ly/INDY_CareerFair-Zoom3 (Meeting ID: 894 6461 9508; Passcode: 546538)