Former nuclear weapons workers, including former Lawrence Livermore, Berkeley, and Sandia National Lab workers, are invited to Nuclear Care Partners’ Coffee and Conversation event. The Coffee and Conversation event will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Espresso Rosetta, located at 206 South J Street in Livermore.
The event gives former workers the opportunity to get their Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) benefits questions answered by their local benefits specialist, connect with other former atomic workers, and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee.
Laura Welsh, local EEOICPA Benefits Specialist with Nuclear Care Partners, will be available to help former workers determine if they may qualify for benefits, and help them learn more about: First Time Filing, Medical Benefits, Impairment Ratings, Financial Compensation, Home Health Care, Denied Claims, and Adding Consequential Illnesses.
“I feel so privileged to serve these former atomic workers,” said Welsh. “I enjoy meeting them in a casual and unhurried setting. It helps us to get to know each other and allows me to offer them the help and support that they need to live the life they want to live.”
Founded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits guidance, advocacy, and no-cost in-home care to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to their workplace exposure to harmful radiation and toxic chemicals. As a commitment to quality care, Nuclear Care Partners was the first licensed medical provider enrolled in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
Former atomic workers are invited to attend this event, free of charge. Former workers can call (925) 453-3803 to RSVP.
For more information call (925) 453-3803 or visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com.