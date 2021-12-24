Former Dublin mayor Tim Sbranti has been elected president of the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees.
Sbranti has served on the board since 2019. He represents Trustee Area 5, which includes Pleasanton, Dublin, and Sunol.
An East Bay native, Sbranti served nearly 11 years on the Dublin City Council, including six years as mayor.
He is currently athletic director at Dublin High School, president of the Dublin Historical Society, and serves as director of strategic initiatives for the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.
Sbranti is also a sports broadcaster for Tri-Valley Community Television (TV30), and is on the boards of three other nonprofit organizations: Three Valleys Community Foundation, City Serve of the Tri-Valley, and SupplyBank.org.