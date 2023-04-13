The Fremont Bank Foundation has awarded a $21,000 grant to improve security at the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center in downtown Livermore.
CommonPoint offers workspaces for nonprofit organizations, including individual cubicles and shared desks, private offices, and meeting rooms. The site currently provides space for 15 nonprofits, with plans to double the number of groups over the next year.
Those groups often need 24-hour access, making security a concern for safety and the protection of supplies, equipment, and client data.
“Fremont Bank recognizes the importance of having cutting edge security systems in place to secure property and private data,” said John Gilmore, Sr., director of security at Fremont Bank.
“Nonprofits are doing amazing work in the Tri-Valley to provide services for health care, food, shelter and other community needs,” Gilmore added. “We are honored to help them get the security they need to keep their operations secure.”
CommonPoint CEO Kathy Young said enhanced security would be “a huge draw for new nonprofits interested in using in this space.”
The grant was announced by the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance.