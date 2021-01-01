Christmas came in a different package this year for youngsters from the local Head Start program.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore distributed 125 holiday gift bags in place of its annual children’s party usually held in early December.
The Rotarians worked with the Community Association for Preschool Education to identify 125 needy children, from 3 to 5 years old, who are enrolled in the nonprofit’s Head Start programs.
Each gift bag included a sweatshirt, socks, crayons, number and alphabet pads, puzzles, and a soccer ball. Each child was also able to select two books and a stuffed animal.
Donations from the Inner Wheel auxiliary of Rotary paid for the books and Good News Bears, a Livermore nonprofit that provides teddy bears to hurt or abused children and adults, donated the stuffed animals.
Each child’s family also received a $10 Target gift card.