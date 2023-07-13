Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) is accepting applications for a new grant program to support local nonprofits addressing mental health and wellness issues.
The foundation said it is seeking applications that address the issue of mental health from a diversity of perspectives, with both broad and targeted approaches and is encouraging collaboration by two or more organizations.
The inaugural Community Impact Grant Program is being funded by contributions to its Power of Collaboration Campaign.
A selection committee, comprised of mental health professionals and community members, will evaluate and award grants this fall for programs that begin in January 2024. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 30.
For more information, go to 3vcf.org. The foundation will also hold a virtual information session via Zoom on Monday, July 24.