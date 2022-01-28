The Livermore Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7265 honored four local citizens during a special meeting last week.
The post recognized its Voice of Democracy contest winner, Milan Grewal, Firefighter Gerardo Preciadoant, Paul Mayer, Serge of the Livermore Police Department and teacher Sarah Stanger-Montano.
The post’s commander, Michael Gilmore, said it was an excellent opportunity to thank local first responders and community members for their service.
“We owe a great deal of gratitude to our local first responders,” said Gilmore. “While we at the VFW served our nation overseas, today's first responders continue to serve our nation here in our community. I am often thanked for my service from a firefighter or police officer. I, in turn, thank them for their continued service here at home.”
Stranger-Montano is a first-grade teacher at Joe Michell Elementary in Livermore. She has 27 years of teaching to her credit, with 15 at Joe Michell. After making it as Post 7265’s Teacher of the Year, Stranger-Montano went on to win the district level and will now compete at the state level.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “I thought it would be interesting to fill out the application. It requested information about what I do as a teacher to help with the community, and we are an international baccalaureate school – meaning we teach a lot about world mindedness instead of just the generic curriculum – so that may have helped.”
As the post’s Voice of Democracy essay winner, Grewal, a Livermore High School senior, was one of more than 50,000 students who entered the audio-essay contest this year. The theme, “America: Where do we go from here?” is meant to promote thoughtful conversations and friendly competition, and students can win a portion of the more than $3 million in combined scholarships at the local, state and national levels.
"It is always great to read and hear America's youth describe what democracy and America means to them,” said Gilmore.
Currently, the VFW is accepting applications from Eagle Scouts for the VFW Scout of the Year program. Applications and information are available on the website, and entries are due by March 1.
The VFW is comprised of men and women who served in the military on foreign soil during war, hostile campaigns or in hostile zones. The organization’s mission is to foster camaraderie and serve veterans. Gilmore said post 7265 exemplifies that mission and is dedicated to helping veterans through assistance with VA claim filing, educational grants and food donations. The post also collaborates with Amador Valley Quilts of Valor in presenting quilts to all honorably discharged veterans and active-duty service members regardless of service locations.
For more information on VFW Post 7265, visit vfw7265.org or email livermorevfw7265@gmail.com.