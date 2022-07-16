The Tri Valley Branch of Sons in Retirement, a California-based fraternal organization for men over 50, is seeking new members.
The group is open to men who are retired or semi-retired.
Among the group-sponsored activities are golf, bocce ball, wine and beer tastings, poker, bridge, and photography. Ideas for new activities are also encouraged.
The Tri Valley Branch, with about 120 members from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and Livermore, meets for lunch at noon the first Thursday of every month at the San Ramon Golf Club.
Visitors and potential members are welcome to attend.
Founded in San Mateo in 1958, the organization has more than 100 branches and 13,000 members in northern and central California.
For more information contact Bob Jacobsen at 925-846-5774 or ayjake@sbcglobal.net or Dave Willmore at 925-548-0912 or willmore@sbcglobal.net.