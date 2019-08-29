On Saturday, August 31, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is offering Free Fishing Day.
"Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for experienced anglers to share their love of the sport with someone who's never tried it," said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $49.94, while a one-day sport fishing license costs $16.20. CDFW offers two Free Fishing Days each year — usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend.
All fishing regulations — such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures — remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Every angler must also have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
To get more information before heading out to a favorite lake or stream, review the freshwater or saltwater sport fishing regulations online and use CDFW's mobile web site to view limits and regulations specific to a body of water.