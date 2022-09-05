LOGO - Via Heart Project VHP

The Via Heart Project will conduct free heart screenings for students and young adults, ages 12 to 25, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Dublin High School, 8151 Village Parkway.

According to the Via Heart Project, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, 7,000 to 10,000 school-aged children die each year nationwide from sudden cardiac arrest, often from conditions that could have been detected in advance.