The Via Heart Project will conduct free heart screenings for students and young adults, ages 12 to 25, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Dublin High School, 8151 Village Parkway.
According to the Via Heart Project, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, 7,000 to 10,000 school-aged children die each year nationwide from sudden cardiac arrest, often from conditions that could have been detected in advance.
Neither electrocardiograms (EKG) nor cardiac ultrasounds are included in the typical annual physical.
“Any parent who has lost a child to a preventable health issue knows the pain of wondering what could have been done before it was too late,” said Liz Lazar-Johnson, executive director of the Via Heart Project. “If we can prevent even one family from going through that pain, then what we have done is worth it.”
The screenings take about 90 minutes and will include a health history review, EKG, and an echocardiogram, which uses sound waves to produce images of the heart that allow doctors to see the heart beating and pumping blood. No needles or x-rays are involved in any of the procedures.
The screenings are conducted by volunteer Bay Area health professionals, including cardiologists, sonographers, and nurses. They are funded by sponsored by Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, the Pleasanton-based Gable Heart Beats Foundation, and the office of Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.
To register for a screening, visit viaheartproject.org/screenings. Registration is open until noon on Sunday, Sept. 16, but is limited to the first 500 people.
The Via Heart Project also provides CPR training and works with schools and community organizations to place and maintain automated external defibrillators (AED). Those who register will also have the option of receiving CPR and AED training at the screening.