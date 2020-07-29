On Tuesday, July 28, CityServe conducted a free mask giveaway and food distribution at Inklings on Main St. in Pleasanton. Christine Beitsch-Bahmani, working with CityServe, plans to distribute masks at Marylin Avenue School in Livermore on Thursday, July 30. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Free Mask Distribution at Marylin Avenue School in Livermore Thursday July 30th
Recently installed last Wednesday, the Stockmen’s Park is ready to welcome visitors to what will be Livermore’s newest park. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
