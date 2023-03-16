Members of the Livermore Valley Camera Club are looking for homes for many of their photographs.
Many have been taking photographs for a long time and have ended up with large stacks of very nice, matted images, and club members want to share them with the public. These photographs were made by photographers of all abilities and are matted using mats up to 16” by 20” (mostly white).
All photo are free and include color, monochrome, nature, creative, travel, and journalism. This event will take place Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Livermore Public Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave.
The Livermore Valley Camera Club (LVCC) was founded in 1958 so photographers of all levels could meet to share their images, learn from each other, and take part in a range of photo-related activities. Today, education remains the focus of the club. Each spring, the club sponsors photography classes, with field trips, through the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks Department.