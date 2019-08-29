Axis Community Health is hosting free showings of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” on three Wednesday nights in coming months. The screenings will be followed by an audience discussion with input from a panel of professionals.
Through candid interviews, “Angst” utilizes the power of film to tell the stories of kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film includes a special interview with Olympian and mental health advocate Michael Phelps.
The screenings take place as follows: Pleasanton, September 4, at 6:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Avenue; Livermore, October 23, at 6:30 p.m., at The Vine Cinema, 1722 First Street; Dublin, November 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Center for Performing Arts and Education, 8151 Village Parkway.
To learn more, visit www.axishealth.org.