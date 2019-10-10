On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Dr. Manpreet K. Singh, a world-renowned expert and Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child Psychiatry and Child Development) at Stanford University will present a seminar on the topic of mood disorders in children and adolescents. The seminar is titled, “Treating and Preventing Mood Disorders for Lifelong Impact.”
Dr. Singh will discuss early detection, interventions, treatment, and the importance of mindfulness, medications, and family-focused psychotherapy. She is director of the Pediatric Mood Disorders Program, director of the Pediatric Emotion And Resilience Lab (PEARL), Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Faculty Scholar in Pediatric Translational Medicine, Researcher at Stanford Maternal Child Health Research Institute, and a psychiatrist at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital.
There is no charge for admission, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the seminar, which takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. at Las Positas College, in the Mertes Center for the Arts’ main theater, located at 3000 Campus Hill Road, Livermore.
To learn more or RSVP, visit alanhufoundation.org.