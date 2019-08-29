Music Pathways, a non-profit program that offers free music instruction, is launching its 7th season. Participants receive weekly individual and group lessons, and the use of an instrument (either violin or acoustic guitar), from October through May. The season culminates with a series of live performances.
To qualify, participants must be 12-18 and receive free or reduced lunch.
The Wente Foundation for Arts Education funds the program, and Jim Hurley, owner of Open Strings Studio, serves as Music Pathways’ Artistic Director.
Applications must be received by Tuesday, September 10, and can be submitted at www.music-pathways.org.