Friends of Dublin Library will hold its Summer Used Book Sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza.
According to Friends of the Dublin Library, most items, including books and audiovisual materials, will be priced between 50 cents and $2. Proceeds will help purchase new materials for the library and supporting its community outreach programs. Sunday will also be Bag Day, when shoppers can fill a paper bag provided by Friends of the Dublin Library for $5.
The sale will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be members-only from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.