The Friends of the Livermore Public Library have raised more than $1 million for the Livermore library since the group was founded in 1978.
In the past year, the nonprofit organization gave the library $8,500 for the Livermore Reads Together program, $500 for the Homework Help Center at the Rincon Library; $12,800 to support the Summer Reading Program prizes, and $12,000 for the Kanopy video streaming service.
That brings the nonprofit’s cumulative contributions over the last 43 years to $1,000,558, according to Treasurer Matthew Perry.
The library group raises funds through membership dues, donations, and sales of used books in the Friends Bookstore at the Civic Center library.
For more information about the organization, go to www.friendsoflivermorelibrary.org.