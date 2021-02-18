The time had come — three long rounds of intense battle had already passed, leaving only two competitors remaining.
However, as the final showdown approached, it was clear: only one burrito could be crowned “Best in Livermore.”
El Bracket, a burrito competition started by longtime friends Andrew Kutsenda and Robbie Reign, aimed to find the best burrito in Livermore while supporting small businesses. The friends’ search for Livermore’s finest began two years ago when they moved from San Jose to Livermore.
“We were going back to San Jose lthree or four times a week to eat, and it became a homesickness kind of a thing,” said Kutsenda.
After a while, the pair realized they had to find some new favorite food spots closer to home, so they decided to make their local search into a game.
“It kind of started out as this thing between us,” said Reign. “Then next thing we know, we're Facebook live streaming it and talking to more and more people about it, and now it's getting a little bit more traction.”
The search culminated in the El Bracket competition and the establishment of the Chomp Chomp Facebook page where the two friends now post their food critiques. Last December, burritos from Taqueria Los Caporales and El Cerrito Taqueria competed in the final round of El Bracket. The tasting was live streamed on @chompchompbayarea, and the video now has more than 800 views. After a detailed evaluation of the burritos’ flavors, textures and authenticity, the duo announced El Cerrito’s burrito as the winner of the burrito bowl.
According to Kutsenda and Reign, they are amazed by the support this ‘wacky thing’ garnered, and they’re going to continue running the page for an important cause.
“I don't know why, but it's kind of becoming a thing, so we're going to keep it rolling, especially if that means we can continue to support small businesses,” said Kutsenda.
The pandemic had a lot of adverse effects on the economy, but one significant effect has been the uncertainty it’s created for small businesses. Kutsenda and Reign now have a platform with the potential to promote local small businesses, and that’s exactly how they plan on using it.
Recently, the Chomp Chomp founders pitted donuts from Donut Wheel and Best Donuts against each other to settle the town’s division between the two once and for all. They concluded that Best Donuts makes the best donuts in Livermore, giving it their Chomp Chomp certification.
Coming up, the pair plan on reviewing Livermore’s sushi. They’ve also teamed up with the Livermore Downtown Association and will be helping them promote buying from small restaurants.
Kutsenda and Reign will continue to review local food and said if anyone has a bitter food rivalry they want settled, the two would love to hear from them on Facebook.
“Continue to support small businesses however you can — that's the whole reason why we're doing this,” said Kutsenda. “They need more support than ever right now.”
For more information or to get a restuarant on the duo’s radar, visit facebook.com/chompchompbayarea.