LOGO - City of Pleasanton

The Pleasanton City Council allocated approximately $1.2 million at its April 18 meeting to agencies working to address community needs, such as housing, human services and arts and culture.

Grant amounts ranged from $2,500 for the Assistance League of Amador Valley and Hope Hospice, to $250,000 for the Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit working to rebuild a 45-bed emergency domestic-violence shelter.