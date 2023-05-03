The Pleasanton City Council allocated approximately $1.2 million at its April 18 meeting to agencies working to address community needs, such as housing, human services and arts and culture.
Grant amounts ranged from $2,500 for the Assistance League of Amador Valley and Hope Hospice, to $250,000 for the Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit working to rebuild a 45-bed emergency domestic-violence shelter.
About $407,000 of the total funding will come from the federal Community Development Block Grant program, $133,000 from the federal HOME Investment Partnership program, $354,000 from the city’s Lower Income Housing Fund, and $340,000 from the city’s general fund.
While the council expressed support for most requesting agencies, some questions arose around Habitat for Humanity, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that assists low- to moderate-income households by building and improving homes.
Councilmember Julie Testa described the concern that Habitat’s “administrative costs were being expended, but the community wasn’t receiving any projects.”
The issue arose several years ago, according to Mayor Karla Brown.
“They had a lot of money and they never spent it,” said Brown. “The fact that they’re doing the job is wonderful; we just want to make sure.”
In response, Pleasanton Housing Manager Steve Hernandez said that the organization had spent around $15,000 on each of its four projects in the current fiscal year, and he expected Habitat to expend all of its grant funds by year’s end in June. This year’s projects included shower, roof, flooring and air conditioning replacements.
The council voted unanimously to allocate $80,000 to Habitat for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Valerie Arkin asked staff to return with reasoning behind funding reductions to the Pleasanton Community Concerts Band and the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
“Those are two very specific to Pleasanton and very well known in Pleasanton,” said Arkin.
Both agencies received $1,300 less than requested, leaving $5,000 for the Community Concerts Band and $5,800 for the Cultural Arts Council.
Jay Ingram, recreation manager shared an anecdote that described how one charity funded another. He started by explaining that Partners for Change Tri-Valley, an organization focused on lifting individuals and families out of poverty, ranked last among this year’s 22 applications based on the city evaluation committee; it was slated to receive no funding at all.
“The executive director of Open Heart Kitchen came forward and said, ‘I think it’s important to give this up-and-coming nonprofit organization an opportunity to help out,’” said Ingram.
Open Heart Kitchen donated $3,000 of its own $47,000 allocation to Partners for Change.
“That was an interesting process, one that we haven’t seen in a while or, possibly ever,” said Ingram.