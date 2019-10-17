The annual meat and plant sale fundraiser, hosted by Livermore High School PTSA’s Safe & Sober Grad Night, takes place on Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore High School’s large gym.
Choice grade meat (beef, pork and chicken) and seafood will be available for purchase. Stock up for the holidays! A butcher will be onsite to cut meats.
Also available will be plants from Core Conservation Growers, Jeff Anhorn Nursery.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Class of 2020’s Safe & Sober Grad Night, which takes place on graduation night and is an important event for the safety of graduates as well as the Livermore community at large. It keeps students off the roads as they celebrate their accomplishments, by enjoying activities, music, food, prizes and entertainment during the event. It will be held on June 5, 2020, from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., on Livermore High’s campus.