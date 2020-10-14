With its annual pumpkin patch closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, G&M Farms in Livermore will be giving away an estimated 3,000 pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 17, as a thank-you to the community for its past support.
Pumpkins will be handed out in a drive-thru giveaway. Patrons will not be allowed to leave their cars, and there is a limit of one pumpkin per person, with a maximum of four per car, according to the G&M Farms website.
Pumpkins will be given out from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Drivers should enter G&M Farms, 487 East Airway Blvd., through Gate 3, the corn maze parking lot in past years, where they will be routed to the pumpkin field. G&M staff will be masked and ready to load the pumpkins. Drivers will then exit through Gate 1.
If pumpkins are still available, the giveaway will continue the following day, Oct. 18, starting at 10 a.m.
Check the G&M Farms website, gmfarms.com, for updates.