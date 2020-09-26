Debra Lee Baldwin, an author and expert on succulents, will be the guest speaker for the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club’s second Zoom-based virtual meeting from 7-8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Baldwin will share insights on the best succulents for Northern California, with a focus on fall and winter projects, as well as long-lasting designs for gifts and container arrangements.
Although the garden club has been able to hold in-person meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued to maintain several gardens in the area, including Sensory Garden, next to the Pleasanton Senior Center, Ridgeview, with three raised flower beds that encourage those walking by to touch and smell the flowers.
Another ongoing project is the Hansen Park Rose Garden, at the junction of First Street and Holmes in Livermore, with twice-a-month work parties. The club is also continuing to raise organic produce at Eden Garden, on Freisman Road in Livermore, for donation to the Alameda County Food Bank and the South Hayward Outreach Center.
To attend the virtual meeting, contact Jeri Stark at president@lavgc.org. For more information about the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club go to www.lavgc.org.