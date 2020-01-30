Rose Loveall, owner of MorningSun Herb Farm, give a talk on “Herbs in Your Garden” for the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Alisal Elementary School, 1454 Santa Rita Road, in Pleasanton.
Loveall was raised in Vacaville, California, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor’s Degree in forestry. She later earned a Master’s Degree in environmental horticulture from the University of California, Davis. She spent two years working for the California Department of Forestry and four years managing research greenhouses for the U.S. Forest Service. In l995, she opened her own nursery in Vacaville, the MorningSun Herb Farm. The herb farm now grows more than 700 different herbs, vegetables, and drought tolerant perennials.
The Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club meets at Alisal Elementary the second Thursday of the month, except July and August. For more information, go to www.lavgc.org.