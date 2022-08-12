Gene Morgan Insurance Agency is helping local teachers and students get ready for the new school year with their annual backpack and school supply drive. They are looking to collect new or gently used backpacks, pencils, erasers, notebooks, lined and craft paper, calculators, scissors, glue, rulers, Crayola crayons, colored pencils, markers, Lysol disinfecting wipes, folders, 3-ring binders, etc.
Gene Morgan Insurance Agency is located downtown at 2020 4th St. and open Monday through Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. They will be accepting donations during regular business hours. The drive will end on Aug. 22, 2022.