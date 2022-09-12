The Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society will offer free genealogy workshops at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Both workshops will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The sessions are free and open to everyone, from newcomers to experts in family history research. No registration is required. Volunteers from the genealogical society will be available to work with participants on an individual basis to use online tools such as Ancestry Library, HeritageQuest, and FamilySearch.
