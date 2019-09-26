In celebration of National Family History Month, the Livermore – Amador Genealogical Society (L-AGS) is holding two public outreach events at the Livermore Library to promote community interest in family heritage by helping people locate their ancestors in census and other records. The events take place on Wednesdays, Oct. 2 and 9, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring whatever information they have available regarding grandparents’ names and communities where ancestors lived in the years 1940, 1930, and/or 1920.
Visit L-AGS.org.