Town Books 11-01-19 138

With kids unexpectedly out of school and most activities cancelled, it might be a good time to pick up some reading material at your local book store. One recommendation from Julie Wheeler, owner of the Town Center Books in Livermore, is “One-Third Nerd,” by Newbery-award winning children’s author Gennifer Choldenko, about a fifth-grade student living in the Bay Area with his mom, two sisters, and a troublesome German shepherd. Town Center Books also offers free delivery. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)