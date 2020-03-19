With kids unexpectedly out of school and most activities cancelled, it might be a good time to pick up some reading material at your local book store. One recommendation from Julie Wheeler, owner of the Town Center Books in Livermore, is “One-Third Nerd,” by Newbery-award winning children’s author Gennifer Choldenko, about a fifth-grade student living in the Bay Area with his mom, two sisters, and a troublesome German shepherd. Town Center Books also offers free delivery. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)
On March 13, Pleasanton Military Families hosted their Spring Pack Out to support our deployed men and women serving overseas. The community was invited to help pack hundreds of care boxes with food, clothing and comfort items for our militar…
Latest News
- Get Books Delivered By Town Center Books
- Dublin High School Seniors Urged to Apply for Don Biddle Scholarship
- Five Nonprofits to Benefit From 2020 Livermore Valley Wine Auction
- Arts Commission Seeks Leadership Awards Nominations
- Closures and Cancellations
- Bill Graham Presents: Part III
- Scott Haggerty: Do You Know What a County Supervisor Does?
- Livermore’s Zoey Bost Wins Rotary Area 4 Speech Contest