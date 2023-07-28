Kaitlyn Zoerhoff, of Girl Scout Troop 33428, earned her Silver Award by helping Leo Croce Elementary School in Livermore, CA. The Girl Scout Silver Award requires50 hours of community service where they develop a plan for a project and implement it. Kaitlyn worked with Principal Angelo at Leo Croce Elementary and came up with a design for an exercise path for the preschool there that the preschoolers could use without having to worry about having equipment and that looked inviting and fun for the younger students. She designed the exercise path, created the stencils to create the path, and worked hard painting everything so that it looked professional and beautiful. The students have loved hopping, skipping, and running on the new exercise path during their recess, which will help them with their motor skills, spatial awareness, and social skills.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Christina Cavallaro
- Updated
PLEASANTON — The nostalgic Meadowlark Dairy drive-thru in Pleasanton has been in business for over 100 years and has always been a favorite of Tri-Valley locals. Now, it’s been officially recognized as a darling of the nation by popular food …
Latest News
- 'She enjoys a very low-key lifestyle' Why Renee Zellweger stays away from the spotlight
- 'It's wild!' Kris Jenner thinks grandson Tatum looks like Rob Kardashian
- 'We broke up a few times!' Rick Springfield reveals how fame has impacted his 40-year marriage
- Taylor Is Priceless, but Being a Swiftie Isn’t
- ‘Benson’ Star Inga Swenson Dies at Age 90
- Nearly Half of Women in Medicine With Children Pass Up Career Advancement
- Racial/Ethnic Minorities Underrepresented in Alzheimer Neuroimaging Research
- Sinead O'Connor documentary Nothing Compares STILL airing this weekend