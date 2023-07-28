LIV-GIRL SCOUT.jpg

Kaitlyn Zoerhoff, of Girl Scout Troop 33428, earned her Silver Award by helping Leo Croce Elementary School in Livermore, CA. The Girl Scout Silver Award requires50 hours of community service where they develop a plan for a project and implement it. Kaitlyn worked with Principal Angelo at Leo Croce Elementary and came up with a design for an exercise path for the preschool there that the preschoolers could use without having to worry about having equipment and that looked inviting and fun for the younger students. She designed the exercise path, created the stencils to create the path, and worked hard painting everything so that it looked professional and beautiful. The students have loved hopping, skipping, and running on the new exercise path during their recess, which will help them with their motor skills, spatial awareness, and social skills. 