Girl Scouts from Daisy Troop 33241 in Livermore met in person this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash at a neighborhood park. They then potted daisies and delivered them to a nearby senior housing development. (Photo - Maxine Hammons)
- Updated
Officials from the Dublin Unified School District celebrated the completion of Dublin High School’s engineering and science building with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, April 15. The new building adds approximately 47,000 square feet of engineer…
Latest News
- Pleasanton VFW to Commemorate Bataan Death March
- Sunflower Hill Nonprofit Receives Grants from Rotary Clubs
- Girls Scouts Celebrated Earth Day at a Neighborhood Park
- Firehouse Arts Center to Reopen May 1
- Cuda Ridge to Showcase Local Artist
- Pleasanton Offering Adult Softball, Youth Summer Camps and Classes
- Zeta Mu Awards Funds to Livermore Teachers
- Cowboys Shut Out Granada in Season Finale