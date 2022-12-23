The annual Giving Tree program sponsored by the Livermore Police Department (LPD) and the Livermore Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association received enough donations this year to benefit 40 needy families, 32 senior citizens, and 20 military veterans, according to the department.
The program allows members of the community to take a tag with a suggested gift off the tree in the police department lobby or sign up to donate gifts. Police volunteers delivered the gifts after they were returned to the LPD.