The nonprofit Go Green Initiative will offer 38 high school and college-level students a seven-week, paid internship this summer to study the waste management infrastructure in Pleasanton.
Operating virtually, the students will research the city’s past, present, and future waste management infrastructure, analyze waste management issues facing the region, and explore potential careers in the waste management industry.
For more information, contact Casi Herrera at casiherrera@gogreeninitiative.org.