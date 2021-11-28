Retired Christensen Middle School Principal Pat Avilla has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Livermore Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD).
The annual holiday program matches 30 needy students, selected by school district staff, with police officers who take them to Wal-Mart to buy gifts for themselves and family members.
The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $9,000.
The Shop with a Cop program takes place this year on Dec. 11, and students will meet with a Livermore police officer in uniform at the school they attend.
The police officers, who donate their personal time to the program, will drive the students to a local Starbucks, where they will be treated to a cup of hot cocoa. From there, the officers and students will caravan to the Wal-Mart in Livermore, where they will be greeted by the Granada High School band and members of the student leadership team. Each of the students will get about $300 to spend.
The officers and other volunteers also help the students wrap their presents before driving them home. To view the GoFundMe page or donate, visit tinyurl.com/6ay28vkh.