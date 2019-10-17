Golden Circle Seniors meets on Mondays at 12:30 p.m., at the Senior Center in the Community building on East Ave. We do sewing, knitting and crocheting all year, saving our items for our annual bazaar in November, with 95% of the proceeds donated to local charities.
Golden Circle Seniors Annual Bazaar will be held at the Robert Livermore Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Handmade items include scarves, hat, totes, lap robes, and baby, kitchen and holiday items - all at reasonable prices.