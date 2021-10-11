The 2021 Hope 100 Golf Marathon at the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton raised more than $155,000 for Hope Hospice.
The Dublin-based Hope Hospice provides in-home care for terminally ill patients throughout the Tri-Valley area. The nonprofit also provides care for patients with advanced illnesses and dementia, grief counseling, and support services for family caregivers.
The $155,217 raised by the golf marathon was a record for the event’s six-year history.
Thirty-six golfers, who paid a minimum of $2,500 each to participate in the marathon, played 100 holes in one day, which organizers say symbolizes the challenges that terminally ill patients and their families face. Additional donations more than doubled the expected revenue.
“Coming out of a hard year with several events canceled because of the pandemic, we weren’t sure what could be accomplished,” said Hope Hospice CEO Jennifer Hansen. “But the Hope 100 attracts a special group of generous golf aficionados who seem to return each year more excited to participate than the last.”