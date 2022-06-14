The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) will host its annual #LivValBiz Golf Classic on Thursday, June 30, at The Course at Wente Vineyards, an 18-hole championship course in wine country designed by Greg Norman.
“This is our third year hosting a tournament, and we look forward to welcoming golfers to this beautiful course for a fun afternoon of golf and entertainment,” said LVCC CEO Dawn Argula.
Sponsored by UNCLE Credit Union, the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration will include green fees, golf cart, box lunch, drink, swag bag, and tickets for a prize drawing. Fremont Bank will sponsor a post-golf wine reception and award program at the course, 5040 Arroyo Road, Livermore.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the chamber’s efforts to support local business. To register or for more information, call 925-447-1606 or visit livermorechamber.org.