On Sunday, Oct. 27, the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore (FPCL) will host its annual Community Impact Golf Tournament at The Course at Wente Vineyards.
This year FPCL is partnering with the Livermore Police Officers Association (LPOA) in support of the work they do in both enforcement and community outreach.
“The amazing work of Livermore police officers too often goes unnoticed and underappreciated,” said FPCL Senior Pastor Steve Wilde. “It is a particularly difficult time to be in law enforcement and our church wants to do whatever it can to let our local law enforcement know that we value them and the work they do. We hope others will join us in being a part of this tournament and do the same.”
Since its inception, the tournament has focused on supporting organizations that strengthen the Tri-Valley community by raising awareness and resources. Over the last few years, FPCL has raised more than $40,000 for local organizations.
In supporting the LPOA, the church notes that in particular there has been positive work done with the homeless community as LPD has assigned officers to work with and assist the faith community’s efforts to help respond to and alleviate some of the challenges that many in our community are facing.
The golf tournament is open to everyone. It begins at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $195 and includes golf, lunch, a post-round wine social, and gifts.
Visit www.fpcl.us for more information.