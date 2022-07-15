Goodness Village has many reasons for their success, and one of them is their vocational program.
Residents may work around the village on various home and garden tasks and apply their hours towards their program fee. A few others have secured work outside the village with the assistance of this program. Most recently, they launched an opportunity in conjunction with East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to enroll eligible customers in a debt relief program.
Goodness Village (GV) was the recipient of a grant from EBCE to supports the vocational program. The award was granted in return for promotion to Tri-Valley and Tracy residents of the EBCE arrearage management plan (AMP) program and getting them referred to PG&E.
The GV residents interviewed for the position, set up the office with phones and laptops, created office hours and trained for the task. They were provided tools from EBCE allowing them to determine if an EBCE or PG&E customer is eligible to apply. In return, the vocational participants receive a dignified income for their time on this task.
Goodness Village staff have distributed flyers throughout the Tri-Valley and Tracy areas asking for anyone with any PG&E debt to contact them. When contacted via phone or email, the GV team explains what the AMP program is and how it works. If the person is qualified, they are referred to PG&E to register. Eight vocational participants monitor the phones and emails during the office hours of Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
AMP is a debt-forgiveness program. When registered for the program, 1/12th of a person’s PG&E debt is forgiven for each month of on time payment for the current charges. After a year, the debt will be forgiven up to $8,000.
Anyone who can benefit from the AMP program can contact the Goodness Village team at 925-237-1124 or assist@gvlivermore.org.