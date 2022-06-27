The community recently raised $75,000 to support a nonprofit organization providing permanent housing for people who have experienced homelessness.
The funds raised during a sold-out “BBQ at the Barn” event on Saturday, June 18, benefited Goodness Village.
Kim Curtis, Goodness Village executive director, said the money will go toward 24-hour supportive services that enable individuals to transition out of chronic homelessness. She also reported hopeful plans to break ground for a community center this fall and encouraged those who were unable to attend BBQ at the Barn to consider contributing through the organization’s website at gvlivermore.org/donate.
“(The community center) will include an outdoor barbecue, laundry room and gathering space for meetings and group classes,” she explained.
Goodness Villages aims to provide a safe and affordable living space for its residents — often referred to as “neighbors” — who were chronically homeless before arriving. The community is currently made up of 28 tiny homes on the site of CrossWinds Church on Freisman Road in Livermore. That number could possibly increase in the near future.
“We are in conversations on how to serve more of our unsheltered neighbors,” said Curtis, a licensed clinician with more than 15 years of experience in intensive case engagement, working with the homeless, survivors of domestic abuse and those who are mentally ill.
As members of the Village, the neighbors are expected to pay a small amount for rent, observe the rules, participate in community events and help with upkeep. No one with a history of violence or sexual abuse/assault is eligible for a unit.
After cutting the ceremonial ribbon on the facility last May, Curtis said when it comes to the neighbors’ histories, there’s an overarching theme of trauma, mental health disorders and substance abuse. As the neighbors become more comfortable, the on-site staff that offers wrap-around services works to understand each of their unique needs. Building trust takes time, Curtis noted, which is why it was important for the housing to be permanent.
“If you feel like you’re always on the move, you won’t set roots — you won’t start to trust people. You never move out of that hyper-vigilance/always-on-the-go mindset in order to trust others (so that you can) work on yourself,” Curtis continued. “Who am I to say that in 18 months you’re going to be ready to leave after 20 years of trauma history? It just doesn’t work that way.”
Now a year into serving the community at Goodness Village, Curtis said, “The neighbors are thriving in this healthy safe community, expanding their talents and skills to secure employment and launch micro businesses.”
To learn more about Goodness Village, visit gvlivermore.org.