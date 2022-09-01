Granada High School parents in Livermore are laying plans for their seniors’ annual Safe and Sober Grad Night in June.
Parents are once again raising funds to host the late-night party, designed to give graduating students one last chance to celebrate safely together on campus. The next fundraising event is a Black and Gold Luau at the Livermore Veterans Memorial Hall, on Oct. 2.
“It is sure to be a blast, and it’s a family-friendly event,” said Jenn Bowman, who is helping to organize the luau. “We are super excited, it’s the first time we know of anyone has done a luau to fundraise for Safe and Sober Grad Night. We will have a live Hawaiian band with hula dancer and a Polynesian dancing troupe which has received lots of accolades. There will also be a fantastic Hawaiian meal, a raffle and vendors.”
The band is Bay Area-based Ka Nalu, and they will be accompanied by Polynesian dance group Kawailehua Hula Ohana.
Another Class of ’23 parent, Anthony Barcinas, has arranged the entertainment. A former dancer at the Academy of Hawaiian Arts, Barcinas said the show will be exciting for the whole family.
“Kawailehua Hula Ohana has been around a long time, and they are very generous and are doing this for us for free,” Barcinas said. “That shows the kind of heart they have. They have performed at the Warriors Polynesian Night and every competition you can think of. They are a good bunch of people, and it will be an amazing show.”
Safe and Sober Grad Night began because accidents are a frequent occurrence around graduation, usually related to drunk driving. Bowman said the on-campus event is an attempt to keep both students and the community safe from preventable tragedy.
“We work all year fundraising for the event,” Bowman said. “There is a ticket to get in and that ticket price changes over the course of the year. We have already sold 222 tickets and have a goal of 400. We have more than 500 students in the class and would love to have at least 400 attend our event.”
Other fundraisers include a Back to School BBQ on Sept. 9; family bingo night on Oct. 21; a Texas Roadhouse Fundraiser on Nov. 4; and a Sip ‘n’ Shop at Del Valle Winery on Nov. 17. Luau organizers are still looking for donations of wine for the wine pull, and vendors.
The Black and Gold Luau takes place on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 522 S. L St., in Livermore. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and seating begins at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $60.
Tiare Tables are available for purchase for groups of 10 at $750 and include two bottles of wine, 10 leis and personal table service.