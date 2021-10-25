Drew Kardy raised $620 for the Valley Humane Society over the summer. The Granada High School junior gathered the funds by collecting bottles and cans from around the community and taking them to a recycling redemption center.
Granada High School's Drew Kardy Raises $620 for Valley Humane Society
