Regina Molitoris, a junior at Granada High School in Livermore, took first place in the American Legion’s oratorical contest for California.
Molitoris will receive $1,200 from the American Legion in California and a $5,000 scholarship from the national organization.
The contest was held in Clovis on March 7, with speakers addressing Article 3, Section 1 of the Constitution, establishing the country’s judicial system, while emphasizing the duties and obligations of citizenship.
The American Legion has cancelled its national oratorical competition, scheduled to be held in Indianapolis in early April, because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.