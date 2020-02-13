Students who will be entering Livermore High School next fall will have an opportunity to learn about the school’s Green Engineering Academy during the LHS Expo. The LHS Expo, which highlights courses, clubs, sports, and extracurricular activities available at the school, is set for 6-7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Livermore High School, 600 Maple St.
Since 2010, Livermore has offered students the opportunity to go through four years of high school as part of a cohort of students who share core courses (such as English, social studies, science, and math) along with engineering courses, allowing them to learn and grow together. GEA courses and real-life experiences help prepare students for college and for 21st century technical jobs that are in high demand, including engineering, architecture, renewable energy, sustainability, and energy-efficient manufacturing.
While still part of the larger high school – and able to participate in elective programs including band, orchestra, art, world languages, and athletics – students in GEA are able to engage in internships, working alongside professionals and contributing to the solution of real-life problems faced by engineers. The program includes field trips to engineering centers such as Google, NASA, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
“One of the greatest strong suits of the GEA is the opportunity for students to have an out-of-the-box education that is innovative, exploratory, and relevant to the current needs of our local and greater community,” said GEA engineering teacher Dorothy Morallos. “This is really achieved through the collaborative nature of our program coupled with our project-based curriculum and varied community partnerships.”
Because the GEA is funded through a California Partnership Academy grant, students have access to state-of-the-art tools, such as a 3D printer and laser cutter for their projects.
“In the GEA, students learn skills that can be used in the workforce such as creative thinking, problem solving, and teamwork, “said Karen Fletcher, also a GEA engineering teacher. “It’s great to see their self-confidence grow each year.”
More information about the GEA is available at livermoreschools.org/gea.