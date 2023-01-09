The death of a loved one is unlike any other loss. Whether the death was sudden and tragic, or one with warning and preparation, the reality of death leaves most people in a state of shock, confusion and sadness. Grieving people need time and space to honor their grief and figure out how to keep on living when our loved one is gone.
Those experiencing the loss of a loved one, are invited to a grief meeting at St, Elizabeth Seton, 4001 Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton Thursday evenings Jan. 12 and 26; Feb. 9 and 23 and March 9 and 23. Meetings begin at 7 p.m., and all are welcome. No advance registration is necessary.