Hope Hospice is offering grief support groups for children and teens at no cost to residents in the Tri-Valley and neighboring East Bay communities. Groups meet at the Dublin office during the school year on the first and third Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next session is September 5, 2019, through May 21, 2020.
Consistent attendance is recommended to foster camaraderie and trust, but a specific start date is not mandatory. The youth program requires an initial brief assessment and pre-registration. Interested parents/guardians should reach out in advance to Hope’s Grief Support Center to schedule. Please call (925) 829-8770 or email griefsupport@hopehospice.com.
A parent or caregiver must remain on-site while the youth is attending group. That’s why Hope offers a support group for parents/guardians that runs concurrently. There, participants share experiences and resources, such as tips related to struggles with concentration in school or behavior issues.
Group meets at the Hope office: 6377 Clark Avenue, Dublin 94568. Free parking on-site. Hope offers this program for free, but donations are gratefully accepted and help us to continue to offer the service to others.