Interfaith Interconnect will host a virtual March Religion Chat, set for March 10, from 5 to 6:15 p.m., on Zoom.
The discussion topic will be “How does your community provide for those who come in need of forgiveness?”
Speakers include Jim Ghilardi, who will give the Catholic perspective, and Parima Shah, who will share information about the Jain religion as well as how forgiveness is handled.
Religion Chat is a free of charge monthly interfaith forum held on the second Wednesday of the month by Interfaith Interconnect.
The group's mission statement reads, "To enrich, educate, and inform ourselves and others about the great diversity of faiths and cultures in our Valley." In order to accomplish the mission, a variety of events are held each year.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m., but the room opening will begin at 4:45 p.m.
To request a meeting link, email interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.