After hosting its Cycle of Hope fundraiser in Silicon Valley the last five years, the East Bay/Silicon Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity will introduce new routes for 2023 that start in Dublin and wind through the Tri-Valley area.

Riders will push off from Patelco Credit Union’s Dublin headquarters campus at 3 Park Place on nine, 33, and 62-mile routes. There will also be a Kids’ Course.