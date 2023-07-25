After hosting its Cycle of Hope fundraiser in Silicon Valley the last five years, the East Bay/Silicon Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity will introduce new routes for 2023 that start in Dublin and wind through the Tri-Valley area.
Riders will push off from Patelco Credit Union’s Dublin headquarters campus at 3 Park Place on nine, 33, and 62-mile routes. There will also be a Kids’ Course.
“Patelco Credit Union is thrilled to host this year’s Cycle of Hope,” said Vince Salinas, vice president of home loans. “Though it’s our sixth year as the event’s presenting sponsor, it’s our first as its host. We are eager to welcome all the amazing cyclists and spectators.”
Salinas I also chair of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley board of directors.
The fundraiser will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, with long course “metric century” cyclists getting started at 7:30 a.m.
“This year’s Cycle of Hope is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Janice Jensen, president and CEO of the Habitat for Humanity chapter. “With such an amazing venue we’re going to be able to offer an outstanding experience, complete with a finish line festival worthy of our athletes’ accomplishments.”
Music, food, beer, refreshments, games, and exhibitor booths will await the cyclists on their return to the finish line.
In addition to the in-person ride, cyclists can sign up for a virtual ride and begin logging their miles as early as Sunday, Oct. 1.
The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley helps build and renovate affordable housing and provides home ownership counseling. It also operates ReStore stores in Oakland, San Jose, and Concord, selling donated new and used construction materials and furniture.
For more information, or to register for the Cycle of Hope event, go to habitatebsv.org.
Early registration is $50, $60, or $85, depending on the route, and $15 for the Kids’ Course. The cost of registration will go up on Aug. 1.